BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 News is your local election headquarters. With the primary election just over two months away, the U.S. Senate race is heating up.

Political analyst Steve Flowers said there are three top contenders in the senate race. That includes Katie Britt, Mo Brooks and Michael Durant.

Flowers said Mo Brooks and newcomer Katie Britt have been leading the race for some time, but Mike Durant, who is also a newcomer, is climbing in the polling. They are vying to fill the seat of long time Senator Richard Shelby.

Flowers said while each of these candidates are gaining trust with supporters, he believes Katie Britt is the type of candidate Richard Shelby wants to fill the position.

“You know, it’s all about seniority in Washington. And Senator Shelby is what he is because he’s been there a long time,” said Flowers. “Nobody is going to replace him immediately, but certainly Katie Britt has more possibility to be a powerful senator for Alabama for the long term at 39 years old than Mo Brooks does at 69.”

According to Flowers, having enough money to sustain a campaign will make a big difference as we close in on the primary election.

The primary election is set for May 24th.