CBS 42 to host second digital debate Tuesday for Birmingham school board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — CBS 42 will host a second digital debate Tuesday for Birmingham City Schools’ Board of Education.

The debate will feature BCS School Board member Le’Darius Hilliard and challenger Jason Meadows, who are both seeking to represent the city’s ninth district, which includes Wylam, parts of Ensley, North Birmingham, and Pratt City.

The debate will take place Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. and will stream live on CBS42.com and on our Facebook page.

It will be hosted by digital anchor Phil Pinarski and moderated by

CBS 42’s first digital debate was held last Tuesday, and featured candidates Doug Ragland and Sherman Collins, who are seeking to represent Birmingham School Board’s first district. You can watch it in full here.

The last day to register to vote in the runoff election is Monday, Sept. 20. Information about registration, including an application to do so online, is available here.

The runoff elections in Birmingham will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5.