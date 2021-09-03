CBS 42 to host runoff debate Tuesday for Birmingham City School Board’s first district

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 will host a runoff debate for Birmingham City School Board’s first district on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

The digital debate will feature incumbent Doug Ragland and challenger Sherman Collins, Jr.

The debate will be hosted by digital anchor Phil Pinarski and questions will be asked by digital reporter Lee Hedgepeth.

The debate will stream live on CBS42.com and on the station’s Facebook page. It will last between 30 and 45 minutes.

CBS 42 plans to host debates for all four municipal runoff races in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more coverage.

The runoff election will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5.