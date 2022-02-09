BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – We are just over 100 days away from the primary election and political ads are in heavy rotation.

We’ve seen the ads starting to circulate and no matter what party you support, the ads seem to get more and more polarizing with each election season, and this year is shaping up to be no different here in Alabama.

Some local political ads seem to send a negative message. CBS 42 Political Analyst Steve Flowers joined us live during our 4:00 p.m. newscast Wednesday. When asked why the ads appear to have such a negative tone, he said simply, that is what wins votes.

“These candidates hire media gurus who like to do negative advertising. And I tell people when they say that they wouldn’t be doing negative advertising if it didn’t work. Negative advertising helps move people up in the polling because more people vote against someone than for someone,” said Flowers.

Flowers said Michael Durant is spending a lot of money on advertising. It’s something Flowers said will help Durant in his campaign for senate. Linda Blanchard, Governor Kay Ivey and Tim James are also releasing new ads that have people talking, as we inch closer to the primaries.

The primary election is set for May 24.