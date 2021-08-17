CBS 42 hosting Birmingham mayoral debate Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday night, CBS 42 will host a debate featuring eight people seeking the top job in Birmingham: mayor.

The debate will start at 6:30 p.m. and will include incumbent Mayor Randall Woodfin, former mayor William Bell, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, local businessman Chris Woods, Philemon Hill, Cerissa Brown, Darryl T. Williams, and Napoleon Gonzalez.

The debate is part of a partnership with AL.com, WBHM, the Birmingham Association of Black Journalists, The Birmingham Times, and Summit Media.

Watch the full debate here and on our Facebook page.

Mayor Randall Woodfin

Woodfin was elected mayor of Birmingham in 2017, beating former mayor William Bell in a runoff election. He previously served as assistant city attorney for Birmingham between 2009 and 2017 and was also on the Birmingham Board of Education between 2015 and his election as mayor.

William Bell

William Bell served as mayor of Birmingham from 2010 to 2017, when he was defeated by Randall Woodfin. Prior to his time as mayor, Bell served on the Birmingham City Council from 1978 to 1989 as an at-large member and represented District 5 from 1989 to 2001 and 2005 to 2008.

Lashunda Scales

Lashunda Scales has represented District 1 on the Jefferson County Commission since 2018 and is now president of the commission pro tem. She previously served on the Birmingham City Council between 2009 and 2018.

Chris Woods

Christopher Woods is owner of CW Woods Contracting in Birmingham. A graduate of Auburn University, Woods played football for the Tigers and later played professional ball for the Los Angeles Raiders. He ran for mayor in 2017, coming third against Woodfin and Bell in the election.

Philmon Hill

Philemon Hill worked as a mechanical engineer for Hughes Aircraft Company before starting his own business, Legacy Sports Management International, LLC, in Atlanta. He then expanded to Birmingham with EPH Sports Warehouse.

Cerissa Brown

Cerissa Brown is a mental health advocate, entrepreneur and Birmingham resident. She was the director of the Birmingham chapter of the Little Black Dress Club for business women and also worked for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama.

Darryl T. Williams

Darryl Williams is a Birmingham activist.

Napoleon Gonzalez