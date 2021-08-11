CBS 42 co-hosting Birmingham mayoral debate on Aug. 17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 will be partnering with several local news organizations to host a Birmingham mayoral debate on August 17.

Next Tuesday, all eight candidates are expected to participate in the debate from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Mayor Woodfin will have to compete with a half dozen others to stay mayor of Birmingham come August 24. Woodfin, former mayor William Bell, businessman Chris Woods, activist Darryl T. Williams and Cerissa Brown, as well as Philemon Hill, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, and Napolean Gonzalez are all seeking to take the mayoral office.

CBS 42 news anchor Sherri Jackson will join a panel of journalist to find out more about each of those candidates just one week before election day.

The Birmingham mayoral debate will be available for live stream.