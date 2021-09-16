Candidates seeking to fill Richard Shelby’s US Senate seat visit the Wiregrass

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, three of the four declared candidates for retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s seat were in the Wiregrass.

The Coffee County Republican Women’s Club meeting held a forum for the candidates to express their views on the major domestic and foreign issues facing America.

WDHN-TV asked each candidate why he or she would be the best person to become the state’s next U.S. Senator.

Lynda Blanchard served as ambassador to Slovenia under former President Donald Trump.

“Serving for President Trump as ambassador, I was able to work the America first initiative abroad and it’ll be an easy slide into work the first initiative here,” Blanchard said.

Enterprise native Katie Boyd Britt is the former president and C.E.O. of the Business Council of Alabama and former chief of staff to Senator Shelby.

“And we see the sacrifices of our military men and women every day outside the gates of Ft. Rucker and to be home and to spread our message here about being able to fight for our Christian conservative values and never apologize for it is exciting,” Britt said.

The only candidate to have served in public office is U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks of Huntsville, who was first elected in 2011.

“Those conservative values when that is the defining difference between myself and the other candidates,” Brooks said. “Because none of them have any prior elected experience.”

Candidate Jessica Taylor, who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House seat currently held by Barry Moore, was not able to attend the candidate forum.