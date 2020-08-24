Campaign 2020: The Central Alabama City Vote

Alabama voters can find their polling places here. Polls open Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Masks are required. Check back for election results!
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, many cities and towns across the state—and in Central Alabama—will hold their elections.
All municipalities in the state will be holding elections except the following:
- Tuscaloosa
- Birmingham
- Dothan
- Mobile
- Auburn
- Bessemer
- Gadsden
- Montgomery
- Talladega
Tuesday will be the second time Alabama voters have turned out to the polls since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to shutdowns across the U.S. On July 14, nearly four months after being delayed from its original date, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville defeated former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the state’s primary runoff elections. This time however, masks are required at the polls, per the amended statewide Safer at Home order.
CBS 42 will cover all Central Alabama municipal elections, featuring special coverage on the mayoral races in the following cities:
- Hoover — Covered by Michael Clark
- Homewood — Covered by Katherine Mozzone
- Clanton — Clanton to elect a new mayor for the first time in 36 years by Landon Wexler
- Carbon Hill — Carbon Hill to elect first mayor since Mark Chambers’ resignation by Landon Wexler
- Fultondale — Fultondale titans square off in mayoral race by Landon Wexler
- Alabaster — A look into Alabaster’s 2020 mayoral race by Reshad Hudson & Landon Wexler
- Northport — Covered by Tim Reid
- Anniston — Covered by Autumn Bracey
- Helena — Covered by Jessalyn Adams
- Cullman — Covered by Malique Rankin
- Fairfield — Covered by Cory McGinnis
Stay with us on election day for continuous coverage. Check back for updates.
