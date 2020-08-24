Campaign 2020: The Central Alabama City Vote

Alabama voters can find their polling places here. Polls open Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Masks are required. Check back for election results!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, many cities and towns across the state—and in Central Alabama—will hold their elections.

All municipalities in the state will be holding elections except the following:

Tuscaloosa

Birmingham

Dothan

Mobile

Auburn

Bessemer

Gadsden

Montgomery

Talladega

Tuesday will be the second time Alabama voters have turned out to the polls since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to shutdowns across the U.S. On July 14, nearly four months after being delayed from its original date, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville defeated former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the state’s primary runoff elections. This time however, masks are required at the polls, per the amended statewide Safer at Home order.

CBS 42 will cover all Central Alabama municipal elections, featuring special coverage on the mayoral races in the following cities:

