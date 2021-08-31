Cahaba Valley voters to consider fee increase in election today

CAHABA VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Those who live in the Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District will vote today on whether to approve an increase in the dues they pay for emergency services.

The amount of the proposed fee increase depends on the property value of a resident’s home. If approved, residential fees would increase by, on average, 35 percent in the 2022 fiscal year and an additional 30 percent in the 2023 fiscal year. Commercial rates would only increase by 20 percent.

The impact of the fee increase is not the same across property value brackets, however. An analysis by CBS 42 shows that for those with the lowest property values, the increase would be higher than for those with more valuable properties.

For example, the fee increase for those with property values of $100,000 over the next two years would amount to 75 to 76 percent. For those with property values below $100,000, however, that increase would be 80.3 percent, jumping from $183.53 to $330.87.

According to the Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District’s website, the rise in fees would increase the number of available ambulances, increase staffing, and reduce the time needed to respond to calls. The district would also build a new fire station at Brook Highland Parkway and Missionary Ridge, the website says.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at North Shelby Baptist Church, located at 4100 Belcher Drive in Birmingham.

All registered voters living in the district are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election whether they own property or not.

To see if you live in the district, you can visit the district’s website, click “District map” near the bottom, and enter your address on the right.