MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Republican voters across Alabama will have to go back to the polls next month to decide their candidate for the U.S. Senate’s Alabama seat.

On Tuesday, voters turned out for the Republican and Democratic primaries. While Florence minister Will Boyd decisively won his Democratic primary against Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson, a stacked race in the Republican primary forced a runoff between Katie Britt and Mo Brooks, which will be held June 21.

Britt, who served as outgoing Sen. Richard Shelby’s chief of staff between 2016 and 2018 and his press secretary from 2004 to 2007, was previously CEO of the Business Council of Alabama from 2018 to when she announced she was running for office.

Brooks has represented Alabama’s 5th congressional district since 2011. A previous member of the Madison County Commission, Brooks had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump early on in the race. However, Trump pulled his endorsement in March, calling Brooks “woke.”

Other challengers in the Republican primary included Lillie Boddie, Karla Dupriest and Jake Schafer.

Whoever wins the Republican primary runoff will face Democratic contender Will Boyd in the general election Nov. 5.