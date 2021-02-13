HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump Saturday afternoon with a vote of 57-43.
Both Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) voted not guilty in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Senator Tuberville took to Twitter not long after the vote to share his thoughts.
“The Constitution speaks of removing a sitting president, not a private citizen. Last week, I voted to dismiss this case based on its questionable constitutionality.” Senator Shelby said in a statement Saturday afternoon. “The Framers were clear in limiting impeachment to the President, Vice President, and civil officers of the United States. That is why today, I voted to acquit.”
Shelby released the following statement at the close of the Impeachment Trial.
“The Constitution speaks of removing a sitting president, not a private citizen. I recently voted to dismiss this case based on its questionable constitutionality. The Framers were clear in limiting impeachment to the President, Vice President, and civil officers of the United States. That is why today, I voted to acquit.”
All Democratic senators and 7 Republican senators voted for impeachment, falling short of the 67 votes that were needed to convict.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Senate leadership reacts to Trump’s acquittal in second impeachment trial
- Both Alabama senators vote not guilty in 2nd impeachment trial
- Police: Clerk at Motel 6 shot over refund dispute
- Senate acquits former President Donald Trump in second impeachment trial
- Vanquishing the virus: See the stats that show the COVID crisis is improving