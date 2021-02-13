Both Alabama senators vote not guilty in 2nd impeachment trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump Saturday afternoon with a vote of 57-43.

Both Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) voted not guilty in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Senator Tuberville took to Twitter not long after the vote to share his thoughts.

After hearing the arguments presented, I voted to not convict for a number of reasons, including the fact that I don’t think the Senate has the authority to try a private citizen.



“The Constitution speaks of removing a sitting president, not a private citizen. Last week, I voted to dismiss this case based on its questionable constitutionality.” Senator Shelby said in a statement Saturday afternoon. “The Framers were clear in limiting impeachment to the President, Vice President, and civil officers of the United States. That is why today, I voted to acquit.”

All Democratic senators and 7 Republican senators voted for impeachment, falling short of the 67 votes that were needed to convict.