Birmingham voters select members for city council, school board

Your Local Election HQ

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

Labor Day Weekend
September 06 2021 12:00 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Although the Birmingham mayoral race may have gotten the most attention in the city Tuesday night, a number of city council members and school board members were elected to office.

Here is a breakdown of who voters across the city put into office. Winners are listed in bold. If two candidates are listed in bold, a runoff is set to be held. Incumbent are marked with an asterisk*.

Birmingham City Council

District 2

  • Hunter Williams*
  • Lawrence Conaway
  • Kimberly Jeanty
  • Don Scott

District 3

  • Valerie Abbott*
  • Joseph Casper Baker III
  • Wil Jones
  • Alice Speake

District 4

It appears that Moore and Pres. Parker will head into a runoff.

  • Scottie McClaney
  • J.T. Moore
  • William Parker*
  • Q. Cory Pettway
  • Gwendolyn Cook Webb

District 5

  • Richard E. Franklin Jr.
  • Darrell O’Quinn*
  • Hiram G. Rahim
  • Erica “Star” Robbins
  • Roshanique Taylor

District 6

  • Keith Aaron
  • Crystal Smitherman*
  • Keith Williams

District 7

  • Wardine Towers Alexander*
  • La’Toya Lee
  • Lonnie Franklin Malone
  • Don “Donnie” Stone

District 8

There was no incumbent in this race.

  • Carol Clarke
  • Barbara Files-Kennedy
  • Lynette Peters
  • Celinda “Celi” Soto
  • Adlai M. Trone
  • Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner
  • D. Denise Webber-Jenkins
  • Wanda Wright

District 9

It appears that Hilliard and Tate will head into a runoff.

  • Eric Hall
  • John Hilliard*
  • David Russell
  • LaTonya Tate

Birmingham Board of Education

District 1

It appears Collins and Ragland will head into a runoff.

  • Sherman Collins Jr.
  • Douglas “Doug” Ragland*
  • Jerry Tate

District 2

  • Terri Michal*
  • Neonta Williams

District 3

  • Mary Boehm*
  • Byron “Anti-Charter School” Lagrone

District 4

  • Derrick L. Billups
  • Daagye Hendricks*

District 5

There was no incumbent in this race.

  • David Tarell McKinney
  • James Sullivan

District 6

There was no incumbent in this race.

  • Jamaree’ Collins
  • Leticia Watkins
  • Yancey Williams Sr.

District 8

  • Antoinette “Toni” King
  • Curtis Tyrone Robinson
  • Sonja Q. Smith*
  • Antwon Bernard Womack

District 9

It appears Hilliard and Meadows are headed for a runoff. There was no incumbent in this race.

  • Le’Darius Hilliard
  • Jason Meadows
  • Susan Diane Mitchell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES