Birmingham voters select members for city council, school board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Although the Birmingham mayoral race may have gotten the most attention in the city Tuesday night, a number of city council members and school board members were elected to office.
Here is a breakdown of who voters across the city put into office. Winners are listed in bold. If two candidates are listed in bold, a runoff is set to be held. Incumbent are marked with an asterisk*.
Birmingham City Council
District 2
- Hunter Williams*
- Lawrence Conaway
- Kimberly Jeanty
- Don Scott
District 3
- Valerie Abbott*
- Joseph Casper Baker III
- Wil Jones
- Alice Speake
District 4
It appears that Moore and Pres. Parker will head into a runoff.
- Scottie McClaney
- J.T. Moore
- William Parker*
- Q. Cory Pettway
- Gwendolyn Cook Webb
District 5
- Richard E. Franklin Jr.
- Darrell O’Quinn*
- Hiram G. Rahim
- Erica “Star” Robbins
- Roshanique Taylor
District 6
- Keith Aaron
- Crystal Smitherman*
- Keith Williams
District 7
- Wardine Towers Alexander*
- La’Toya Lee
- Lonnie Franklin Malone
- Don “Donnie” Stone
District 8
There was no incumbent in this race.
- Carol Clarke
- Barbara Files-Kennedy
- Lynette Peters
- Celinda “Celi” Soto
- Adlai M. Trone
- Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner
- D. Denise Webber-Jenkins
- Wanda Wright
District 9
It appears that Hilliard and Tate will head into a runoff.
- Eric Hall
- John Hilliard*
- David Russell
- LaTonya Tate
Birmingham Board of Education
District 1
It appears Collins and Ragland will head into a runoff.
- Sherman Collins Jr.
- Douglas “Doug” Ragland*
- Jerry Tate
District 2
- Terri Michal*
- Neonta Williams
District 3
- Mary Boehm*
- Byron “Anti-Charter School” Lagrone
District 4
- Derrick L. Billups
- Daagye Hendricks*
District 5
There was no incumbent in this race.
- David Tarell McKinney
- James Sullivan
District 6
There was no incumbent in this race.
- Jamaree’ Collins
- Leticia Watkins
- Yancey Williams Sr.
District 8
- Antoinette “Toni” King
- Curtis Tyrone Robinson
- Sonja Q. Smith*
- Antwon Bernard Womack
District 9
It appears Hilliard and Meadows are headed for a runoff. There was no incumbent in this race.
- Le’Darius Hilliard
- Jason Meadows
- Susan Diane Mitchell