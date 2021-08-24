Birmingham voters select members for city council, school board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Although the Birmingham mayoral race may have gotten the most attention in the city Tuesday night, a number of city council members and school board members were elected to office.

Here is a breakdown of who voters across the city put into office. Winners are listed in bold. If two candidates are listed in bold, a runoff is set to be held. Incumbent are marked with an asterisk*.

Birmingham City Council

District 2

Hunter Williams *

* Lawrence Conaway

Kimberly Jeanty

Don Scott

District 3

Valerie Abbott *

* Joseph Casper Baker III

Wil Jones

Alice Speake

District 4

It appears that Moore and Pres. Parker will head into a runoff.

Scottie McClaney

J.T. Moore

William Parker *

* Q. Cory Pettway

Gwendolyn Cook Webb

District 5

Richard E. Franklin Jr.

Darrell O’Quinn *

* Hiram G. Rahim

Erica “Star” Robbins

Roshanique Taylor

District 6

Keith Aaron

Crystal Smitherman *

* Keith Williams

District 7

Wardine Towers Alexander *

* La’Toya Lee

Lonnie Franklin Malone

Don “Donnie” Stone

District 8

There was no incumbent in this race.

Carol Clarke

Barbara Files-Kennedy

Lynette Peters

Celinda “Celi” Soto

Adlai M. Trone

Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner

D. Denise Webber-Jenkins

Wanda Wright

District 9

It appears that Hilliard and Tate will head into a runoff.

Eric Hall

John Hilliard *

* David Russell

LaTonya Tate

Birmingham Board of Education

District 1

It appears Collins and Ragland will head into a runoff.

Sherman Collins Jr.

Douglas “Doug” Ragland *

* Jerry Tate

District 2

Terri Michal*

Neonta Williams

District 3

Mary Boehm *

* Byron “Anti-Charter School” Lagrone

District 4

Derrick L. Billups

Daagye Hendricks*

District 5

There was no incumbent in this race.

David Tarell McKinney

James Sullivan

District 6

There was no incumbent in this race.

Jamaree’ Collins

Leticia Watkins

Yancey Williams Sr.

District 8

Antoinette “Toni” King

Curtis Tyrone Robinson

Sonja Q. Smith *

* Antwon Bernard Womack

District 9

It appears Hilliard and Meadows are headed for a runoff. There was no incumbent in this race.