Birmingham organization aims to help prepare voters for upcoming election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham voters will hit the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the mayor, city council and board of education. In an effort to bring awareness to the upcoming election, the Jefferson County Funeral Directors and Morticians Association held a “Vote or Die” parade.

On Saturday, around 10 candidates made their way out to the parade in an effort to remind people about the upcoming election that is set to take place on August 24.

The parade kicked off at the 6th Avenue Baptist Church and ended out front of the Birmingham City Hall.

Following the parade, organizers of the event held a small press conference addressing the importance of local elections.

“A lot of people feel like voting is only important on the presidential level. However, it starts in your community. Every vote counts in your community and your community build-up to what we believe is the most important election every four years. So this is important because you have to start here we can mold our way up to the best government for us all,” said Kortez Boyd, organizer of Vote or Die parade.

CBS 42 News spoke with one Birmingham voter. She shared her plans to educate herself on every candidate that will be on the ballot so that she is able to make the best decision.

“We have lots of issues facing us and politicians will be making decisions about those issues, so we need to get the best politicians elected that we can,” said Shirley Ferrill, a Birmingham resident.

Local voting polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 24. Click here to find your local polling places.