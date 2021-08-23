Birmingham municipal elections a day away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the Birmingham municipal election just a day away, the city of Birmingham may be seeing some new leadership step in a number of positions.

A mayor, city council and board of education representatives of all nine districts will all be up for election Tuesday. There are 77 polling precincts and Birmingham residents will vote in the same polling location as the 2020 presidential election.

If you did vote outside city limits during that period, that polling precinct has been moved and roughly 8,000 residents are affected with this change. Most of the same COVID-19 safety protocols from the presidential election will also be in place, including hand sanitizer, wipes, disinfectant, and masks available to the public.

Another concern ahead of the election is how county and city officials are working to keep the election safe and fair. All voting machines were tested last week before the public and all candidates were invited to view that process. The machines are locked at all times and not connected to any network to be hacked. On Election Day, candidates are allowed to have poll watchers at each voting precinct to observe what’s going on during the day.

“They can also have a poll watcher observe the closing out of a precinct as the machine tabulates the vote and the ballots are removed from the machine,” said Barry Stephenson, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Registrars. “They can observe how everything is turned in at City Hall.”

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The city will likely begin releasing returns around 8:30 p.m that night.

Birmingham residents must have a photo ID to vote. Click here a list of all polling locations.