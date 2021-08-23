Birmingham elections are tomorrow: here’s what you need to know

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham will hold city elections tomorrow, Aug. 24.

Races for mayor, city council, and school board seats will all be on the ballot. You can view a sample ballot here. You cannot write in a candidate in city elections in Alabama, according to the Birmingham city clerk’s office.

Polling places will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can locate the polling precinct where you should go to cast your ballot by entering your address here.

CBS 42, your local election headquarters, will report the results of Tuesday’s races as they come in.

In races where no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election will be held between the top two candidates on Oct. 5.