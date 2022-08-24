BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – A highly contested race for mayor in Bessemer as current Mayor Kenneth “Ken” Gulley seeks re-election.

Results from unofficial numbers show close to 92 percent of the precincts reporting that Gulley won by about 59 percent of the vote.

He faced challenges from Representative Louise Alexander, former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Wallace Anger and City Councilwoman Latricia Crusoe.

Gulley told CBS 42 that over the last 12 years he has created 10,000 new jobs, pay raises for city employees and a new recreation center in the city. If re-elected, he said he was looking to address issues concerning public safety, improved housing and keeping Bessemer clean.

Last week we learned from Secretary of State John Merrill that his office has been addressing allegations of voter fraud related to these elections in Bessemer. His office said Tuesday that it has been closely watching this election after receiving several reports from the public, and people running for office here in the city, of voter fraud.

CBS 42 contacted Merrill’s office for an update and a spokesperson said they will not be able to provide one until Wednesday. His office says to report any issues you may experience with voter fraud directly to them online or by phone.