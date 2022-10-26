BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re less than two weeks away from the November elections and one of the races in Jefferson County is for the Bessemer Cutoff district attorney.

Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice Washington and Bill Veitch are vying for the seat. Washington has served as Bessemer’s cut-off district attorney since 2016. She previously served as an assistant district attorney for Jefferson County from 2002 to 2010.

The conviction integrity, unity, the second chance hiring fair, and project safe neighborhood are some of the projects Washington is proud of during her administration, but said there is still more work to be done.

“It’s easy to say who you are and what you stand for, but your works determine who you are, ” Washington said. “So I’m asking the citizen of Jefferson County Bessemer cut off to look at the works I’ve done, and I’m hoping to earn their vote and serve another six years as their attorney.”

When Washington was elected in 2016, she was the first Black woman elected as district attorney in Alabama.

Her opponent, Bill Veitch, was appointed as Bessemer Cutoff district attorney in 2016. Veitch worked as an assistant district attorney and has been an attorney for over 40 years.

Veitch said that if elected, he will be truthful, and voters can judge him on his work.

“We’re going to open that law enforcement office back up; law enforcement is going to feel comfortable coming there, and citizens and I’m going to be accessible,” Veitch said.

The Bessemer Cutoff extends from Fairfield toward Tuscaloosa.