Bell loses attempt at second chance for mayoral bid, supports Woodfin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Within the hour of Tuesday’s mayoral race being determined, former Birmingham Mayor William Bell decided he was not the winner, giving his thank you speech to supporters and reporters.

“I am truly grateful for the love people have shown me,” Bell said. “I want Birmingham to succeed regardless of who the mayor is. Mayor Woodfin has our prayers, and we look forward to whatever we can assist him in moving the city forward.”

Bell focused his campaign on more and better jobs, safer neighborhoods and removing blight – with a goal to reduce violent crime. He said a lot of the growth downtown with living and amenities was all done under his administration.

“We did a lot of things where we are reaping the benefits of now, but a lot of people don’t know William Bell was responsible for that, so I want to send that message out there,” Bell said.

He said he’s appreciative of another opportunity to learn and that he has no regrets or ill feelings toward anyone.

Bell served as the city’s mayor from 2010 until 2017 when Mayor Randall Woodfin beat him in a runoff election. He said he doesn’t have any plans to run for another position. He is looking forward to extra time to spend with his family.