Ask the candidates: Mayoral hopefuls respond to 10 questions ahead of CBS 42 debate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Candidates for Birmingham mayor are answering questions ahead of the city’s elections on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

CBS 42 will be co-hosting a mayoral debate tomorrow, Aug. 17, in collaboration with other news outlets. The debate can be viewed on our website.

CBS 42 sent the same 10 questions to every mayoral candidate. Below are the questions we submitted.

So far, four of the eight mayoral campaigns have responded to the questions, which are listed and linked below. You can click a candidate’s name to read their responses.

Campaigns that have responded (in order of receipt): Philemon Hill, Cerissa Brown, Randall Woodfin, Lashunda Scales

Campaigns that have not yet responded: William Bell, Chris Woods, Napoleon Gonzalez, Darryl Williams

What will be your top priority if you are elected mayor?

Do you have any regrets in your professional career so far? If so, what did you learn from them?

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are on the rise across the state. If elected mayor, would you pledge to follow the advice of the city’s health officials regarding mask mandates, limiting large events, and restricting indoor dining?

As mayor, what specific policies will you enact to improve the transparency of city government?

Since the protests following the death of George Floyd, many citizens have called for significant police reform. What specific policies will you enact to reform policing in Birmingham, if any?

How would you assess the current state of public transportation in Birmingham? If elected mayor what changes would you make?

The U.S. Congress is currently debating infrastructure legislation. What do you think is the most important infrastructure project needed in Birmingham right now?

Sometimes public officials need to take a moment to “get away” from the action and breathe. Where do you like to go when you need to take a break from the daily grind?

Do you support reducing police funding and moving money to other areas like mental health, poverty alleviation, or education?

Have you ever been discriminated against? If so, please explain.