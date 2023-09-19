Photo of Talladega Mayor Ashton Hall answering a question to media regarding his then-campaign for office (Courtesy of Courtney Chandler).

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Talladega announced the election results for its new mayor Tuesday night.

Ashton Hall won the majority vote in the election against fellow candidate Jerry Cooper, with unofficial results from the city tallying 594 (57.28%) against 443 (42.72%) out of a total of 1,037.

Both candidates are Talladega natives who ran for the open seat since current mayor Tim Ragland did not seek reelection. In August, a runoff election was called due to both Cooper and Hall failing to receive over 50% of votes from citizens.

“Anytime [citizens] need anything, you need me to do something, I’m going to make sure I can make the time to assign,” Hall told CBS 42 reporter Allie Root Tuesday morning.

Voting took place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at four different locations across the city.