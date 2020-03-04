AP VoteCast: Health care top issue in Alabama

“I Voted” stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 3, 2020. – Forteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Alabama’s Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues.

That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Alabama. VoteCast also found voters in Alabama’s Democratic primary were closely divided over whether they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington or one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner in Alabama just after the polls closed, basing the call on data from VoteCast.

To what extent do Democratic voters in Alabama want to see change in Washington versus restoring what existed before President Trump took office.;

Is race a factor in the support Democratic candidates received from Alabama voters.;

AP VoteCast shows the ideological breakdown of Alabama’s Democratic voters. ;

AP VoteCast measures what qualities Alabama’s voters considered most important in a Democratic nominee for president.;

