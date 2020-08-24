Anniston mayoral candidates ready for Tuesday election

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Along with many other municipalities across Alabama, the Anniston mayoral race is set to be decided Tuesday.

Five candidates look to take on the role of mayor. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the election about the candidates:

Tim Brunson (left) was a council-appointed member of a city-organized advisory committee that was made to improve police relations with Anniston’s residents. He says if elected, he will work towards increasing population by revitalizing downtown and neighborhoods in the community. Brunson also wants to improve upon community input with the city council’s decision making and help drive economic growth in Anniston’s school system.

Anthony Gregory (second from left) is running on the platform “A New Voice, a New Vision.” Gregory is an author, philanthropist, radio personality, and spiritual counselor. He says if elected, he will work towards economic empowerment, the sustainability and unification of the community, and improving the local education system.

Bob Folsom (middle) ran for mayor most recently in 2016. Folsom says if he is elected he will have an open-door policy with his Anniston citizens as well as work to improve unity. In addition, he would like to help the many suffering businesses, while also working to create policies to promote city growth. He also hopes to improve communication with the Anniston School Board and work to better compensate city police officers.

Jack Draper (second from right) is the incumbent mayor for the City of Anniston and was first elected in 2016. If re-elected he is in strong support of continuing to improve public safety, public health and economic development. Draper says during his time in office Anniston saw a drop in crime of 60%. During his tenure, he has also worked to expand Anniston’s judicial presence with the city getting selected for a bid for the sixth regional federal courthouse in Alabama. Construction on the $42.6 million dollar project is expected to be complete in 2021 and is expected to help boost the local economy.

David Reddick (right) currently serves the city of Anniston as a councilman for Ward 2. He has represented Anniston as a office holder since November 2012. Reddick’s five-point action plan includes enhancing public safety, creating education, youth and economic development and building sustainable communities. Reddick says ensuring business owners and entrepreneurs have the right resources to expand their revitalization efforts is a top priority for him as well.

LATEST POSTS