Alabama voters react to uncertainty of presidential election

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — As the country awaits the results of the presidential election, Alabama voters have their own thoughts on what is happening.

The country is still waiting on some swing states on their results, which leaves everyone wondering who will be president for the next four years: Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

CBS 42 caught up with some voters at Demetris BBQ in Homewood who were having breakfast. Bobby from Birmingham said he didn’t stay up to watch the election results and wasn’t upset that we’re still waiting for a winner the next morning.

“It’s doesn’t bother me. I think a lot of people are going to be disappointed, to the point of despair whichever way it goes. Some of the people on the other side are going to be very overjoyed, maybe overly overjoyed because I think most people are putting too much emphasis on the person in office and being a Christian, I thank the Lord, Jesus Christ, is the sovereign of the universe so whether my side wins or loses, I’m going to keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing and whoever is the president, I’m going to pray for them, ” Bobby said.

Some voters said that waiting around worries them.

“I’m happy in one way but sad in another. We still need to get Trump re-elected. Of course, the state I’m originally from, Michigan, is hanging in there but my part of the country which is the upper peninsula basically all went towards Trump with the exception of Marquette county area,” Bill Jacka said.

