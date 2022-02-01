HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Republican race to replace U.S. Senator Richard Shelby shows Katie Britt with a substantial financial lead over Huntsville-area Congressman Mo Brooks, while political newcomer Mike Durant has loaned his campaign $4 million, making up the vast majority of his campaign cash.

The year-end filings with the Federal Election Commission show Britt, a former Shelby aide who has his endorsement, reporting $4.98 million raised.

Brooks, the six-term congressman who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, reports $2.1 million in contributions through the end of 2021.

Durant, an aerospace executive and former U.S. Army Blackhawk pilot, reported he’s loaned his campaign $4.15 million and raised $166,156 from individual donors.

On the spending side Brooks reports his campaign has spent $1.29 million as of the end of 2021. Britt’s filing shows her campaign has spent $908,085, at year’s end.

Durant’s filing reports his campaign has spent $1.8 million through the end of 2021.

Jake Schafer, who has qualified to run in the U.S. Senate GOP primary, reports he’s raised $3,000 and has spent less than $200, as of Dec. 31.

The FEC records don’t yet show a report for Lillie Boddie or Karla Dupriest, who have also qualified as GOP candidates to run for the seat.

The cash on hand figures show Brooks reporting $1.97 million cash on hand, Britt reporting $4.08 million cash on hand and Durant reporting $2.51 million.