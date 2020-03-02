Alabama Primaries 2020: Polling places, candidates, sample ballots

What to know before heading to the polls on Super Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabamians will head to the polls Super Tuesday to vote in the much-anticipated primaries, including the Democratic primary for president and the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Alabama voters can find their polling places here.

Voters will need to present a valid form of photo identification at the polls. Any of the following will work:

A valid driver’s license, or non-driver ID.

A photo voter ID card.

A state ID, like a department of corrections release, or a pistol permit that has your photo on it.

A federally issued identification, such as a passport

According to Secretary of State John Merrill, a voter who does present any of the above photo IDs will be allowed to vote via provisional ballot. These voters will have until 5 p.m. the Friday following the election to submit a valid photo ID and have their vote counted.

Here are a couple of sample ballots for Jefferson County:

Voters who do not present a valid photo ID but can be positively identified by two election officials will be permitted to vote if the officials attest to their identity in a signed affidavit.

Anyone who suspects election fraud or campaign finance violations is urged to visit StopVoterFraudNow.com. Anyone who witnesses an emergency situation requiring immediate attention may call the Secretary of State’s office at (334) 242-7200, the Elections Division at (334) 242-7210, or reach Sec. Merrill directly at (334) 328-2787.

Below are the primary races on the Republican and Democratic ballots:

Alabama Senate Republican Primary candidates:

Stanley Adair: Northwest Alabama businessman who created Adair Furniture, Inc.

Northwest Alabama businessman who created Adair Furniture, Inc. Bradley Byrne: U.S. House District 1 rep (2014- present) from Mobile, Former Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System (2007-2009) until his run for the 2010 Republican nomination for governor, which Robert Bentley secured

U.S. House District 1 rep (2014- present) from Mobile, Former Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System (2007-2009) until his run for the 2010 Republican nomination for governor, which Robert Bentley secured Arnold Mooney: Alabama House Rep for the 43rd District (2014- present); Montgomery native

Alabama House Rep for the 43rd District (2014- present); Montgomery native Roy Moore: Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice (2013-2017) from Gadsden who lost a 2017 Senate bid to Doug Jones

Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice (2013-2017) from Gadsden who lost a 2017 Senate bid to Doug Jones Ruth Page Nelson: Community activist from Dothan; the sole female running for the Alabama senate seat

Community activist from Dothan; the sole female running for the Alabama senate seat Jeff Sessions: Former Alabama’s Attorney General, former U.S. Senator (1996-2017) until his appointment to U.S. Attorney General under President Trump (2017-2019)

Former Alabama’s Attorney General, former U.S. Senator (1996-2017) until his appointment to U.S. Attorney General under President Trump (2017-2019) Tommy Tuberville: Former head football coach at Auburn University (1998-2008)

Democratic Presidential primary candidates

Joe Biden : Former Senator, vice president to President Obama

: Former Senator, vice president to President Obama Michael Bloomberg: Former mayor of New York

Former mayor of New York Tulsi Gabbard: U.S. House rep from Hawaii

U.S. House rep from Hawaii Amy Klobuchar: U.S. Senator from Minnesota

U.S. Senator from Minnesota Bernie Sanders: U.S. Senator from Vermont

U.S. Senator from Vermont Elizabeth Warren: U.S. Senator from Massachusetts

Alabama Supreme Court Republican Primary, Place 1 candidates

Greg Shaw, incumbent

Cam Ward

Alabamians will also vote on candidates for other offices including the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, the Alabama Public Service Commission President, district court, circuit court, and Jefferson County treasurer.

Amendment 1

Also among the items on the ballot will be an amendment that would change the way the State Board of Education members are chosen. Constitutional Amendment 1, sponsored by Republican Senator Del Marsh of District 12, renames the State Board of Education to the “Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education.” Instead of being elected by the public, the governor would appoint commission members, pending Senate approval.

If the amendment passes, the State Superintendent of Education’s title would change to the “Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education.” This position would be appointed in the same way as the commission members.

Amendment 1 also requires the commission to replace “Common Core” with new educational standards. The amendment would authorize the governor to appoint a team of local educators and other officials to advisory positions related to the State Department of Education.

There is no cost for Amendment 1.

