Alabama politicians take to social media following 2020 election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Social media continues to be a platform for the 2020 election with many Alabama politicians taking to Twitter Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville beat Doug Jones to win Alabama’s Senate seat. His social media presence is constant along with those on his team. Terry Lathan, chairwoman of the Alabama Republican party, shared multiple videos of celebration across her twitter account. Tuberville was even shown on her account receiving a celebratory call from Vice President Mike Pence.

Congressman Robert Aderholt, who serves the 4th Congressional District of Alabama in the United States House of Representatives, tweeted out his appreciation for support as he prepares to serve another term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Thank you for the overwhelming support for another term in the United States House of Representatives. It is truly my honor to serve you everyday in Congress. — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) November 4, 2020

Rep. Mike Rogers was also re-elected in Alabama to the U.S. House District 3. Rogers tweeted a picture accompanied his wife calling it an honor to serve.

Thank you to the great folks of #AL03 for electing me to serve you two more years. What an honor! pic.twitter.com/RzAkp4nHmp — Mike Rogers Campaign (@MikeRogersCamp) November 4, 2020

The Doug Jones campaign Twitter account tweeted following being unseated by Tuberville. The tweet said it was just the beginning to the road to unity. Jones also addressed his supporters on a Facebook live following the results of the election.

The journey toward unity over division is just beginning.



Together, we are One Alabama. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/I9bEsnwLyO — Doug Jones for Senate — onealabamavotes.com 🗳️ (@DougJonesHQ) November 4, 2020

While state elections have come to conclusions, the national presidential election is still underway with final ballots still be counting.

