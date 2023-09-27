BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Travis Hendrix and Sylvia Swayne are the two remaining candidates vying to become District 55 representatives in the Alabama House of Representatives.

The district is comprised of 30 neighborhoods in the Birmingham metro area. Hendrix said he feels he is the best candidate to represent District 55 because he grew up in the area and understands the needs of the people.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to try to eliminate these grocery taxes, make streets safer, continue to enhance our education system and continue to bring resources back to the community for our kids because our kids do need us,” Hendrix said.

His opponent Sylvia Swayne is running to expand Medicaid, reform the criminal justice system and strengthen neighborhoods. She is also the first transgender candidate in Alabama’s history to run for a state office.

“It would just mean that we’re here that we’re not a stereotype,” Swayne said. “We’re people just like anyone else in Alabama who grow up and live here. We find our happiness here, and we belong here.”

Voters in District 55 will decide who will represent them on Oct. 24. A general election is scheduled for January.