BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the people challenging Gov. Kay Ivey for Alabama’s top job is Tim James, son of former Gov. “Fob” James.

In recent campaigns advertisements, James has criticized Ivey for the state’s gas tax, especially as the state has seen some of its highest gas prices in recent years. On Friday, CBS 42 Morning anchor Andrea Lindenberg spoke with James about his position on the state’s gas tax and if he would repeal it. Currently, the state gas tax is 28 cents a gallon.

“I will definitely repeal the escalation, and then I will put a cap at about $2.50 or $2.60 that it comes off,” James said. “If it goes back down under $2, it can go on and it can then go into a fund to build and improve roads.”

James also spoke about legislative efforts to bring a lottery to Alabama, adding his criticism about the number of casinos that could come out of it.

“So a lot of folks are okay with the lottery. They’re not okay with the casinos,” he said. “Well, if you vote for this, you’re not only going to get the lottery, but you’re going to get nine casinos.”

Nonetheless, James said whether or not a lottery should come to Alabama would be up to residents.

“If it passes the Legislature, it goes straight to the vote of the people. That’s the will of the people,” he said. “But I will speak it out against it and hopefully the people of Alabama. And I think they will. I think they’ll really think twice about it.”

The primary for governor will be held May 24 with the general election held Nov. 8.

Watch the full interview with James at the top of the page.