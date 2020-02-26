AL Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville talks campaign experience and response to advertisements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Auburn University Football Coach Tommy Tuberville joined Art Franklin in the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss the 2020 Senate Race campaign trail.

Tuberville described his experience on the campaign trail leading up to the election, stating that he has enjoyed interacting with people.

“It’s been interesting. Never to have campaigned before. I really had fun. I love people. I love being around people. I’m doing this for the right reasons. I’m not taking a paycheck. My paycheck is going to go every month to the veterans in this state,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville believes that the people of Alabama are looking for something “different.” He states that they are looking for a different voice and not a “politician.”

In response to his political campaign commercial that calls out a series of republicans including Jeff Sessions, Bradley Bryne and Mitt Romney, Tuberville states that he is placing partial blame on Jeff Sessions in being a part of “the swamp.”

“Sooner or later you gotta stand up and say ‘this is a big boy job, I’m going to step up to the plate, I’m going to do it, I’m going to do this investigation and the rest of you can get back to work.’ That’s all that would have taken, but [Sessions] backed out, and look at what we’ve gone through for three years,” Tuberville said.

Sessions, in his own campaign advertisement, accuses Tuberville of being a “tourist” in Alabama that lives, votes and pays taxes in Florida. Tuberville states that that is not the case.

Tuberville said, “I vote in Alabama. I have a lakehouse at Lake Martin. I have a farm for 20 years in Auburn. I have a house in Auburn. I pay taxes for 21 years. It’s just the swamp. They have had to sell the national monuments up there to pay for all these negative ads that they are running against me. It’s all about the swamp.”

Tuberville believes that negative advertisements do not work. Tuberville believes that he does not need advertisements to succeed.

“I don’t think you need ads. I’m telling people what I’m doing. If you’ve been up there 30 years like they have, surely you’ve got one thing that you’ve done. Not one positive thing that they’ve said they’ve done or going to do. I’m telling people what I’m going to do. I’m for education,” Tuberville said.

