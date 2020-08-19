Scott Brakefield elected mayor of Alabaster

Click here for complete coverage on 2020 municipal elections in Central Alabama

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabaster has elected Scott Brakefield as mayor of the city.

Brakefield beat out Robert Goodner for the mayoral seat, 2,425 to 2,011 votes.

—

It’s a battle between accomplished city councilman president Scott Brakefield and retired high ranking Alabama State Trooper, Robert Goodner.

Brakefield is a three-term councilman in the city, serving as council president for two of them. He says he is well-equipped to transition to mayor.

“Just knowing what we have going on, the partnerships that we have in place, the long-range projects we have in place and the short-range projects that we have in place,” Brakefield said. “Just my experience to keep Alabaster moving in the right direction.”

Goodner says not to count him out. While he doesn’t have the Alabaster-based political background, the leadership roles he held during his time as a State Trooper prepared him to be mayor.

“I was a division commander in the troopers, I was a troop commander in the troopers, I was a post commander in the troopers,” Goodner said. “I was recommended for a bronze star for valor in combat. So I’ve been in leadership positions when it really mattered, when boots were on the ground and hard decisions had to be made.”

Both candidates say investing in Alabaster City Schools is a priority, along with enhancing the on-campus culture.

Brakesfield says their schools have made remarkable progress since he’s been part of Alabaster’s transition to city schools.

“We’ve increased the focus of our academics, our AP classes, the number in dual enrollment, the arts, extra curriculars, the band, sporting events,” Brakesfield said.

“It’s the culture that we have to — how will we treat our kids? How will we empower, enable and encourage our kids so that when they leave from inside these phenomenal facilities, they can go take that phenomenal education that they’ve received out to society where they come in and make a valuable contribution to our world,” Goodner said.

Though they suggested different methods, they are both working to further support their small businesses.

“We give tax incentives to large companies to come in,” Goodner said. “Why can’t we reach out to our smaller businesses to encourage them and empower them and to engage more of the retail, entertainment and food services and tailor it to what the citizens of Alabaster need,”

“Small business is kind of the backbone of your community,” Brakesfield said. “We need to make sure that we’re working with our small business owners and hearing some of the things that they have an issue with in the city. Or just trying to make their lives as easy as can be. Because they’ve not only chosen to live in Alabaster to a large extent, they’ve decided to invest in Alabaster.”

The people of Aabaster take to the polls on August 25.

For continuing municipal election coverage, be sure to visit and check up with your local election headquarters.

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ