3 candidates battle in Homewood mayoral election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood residents will choose from three candidates, August 25, when they cast their ballot for mayor.

The incumbent, Scott McBrayer, has been in office since 2008. He’s running against Ward 3-Place 1 City Councilor Patrick McClusky and newcomer Chris Lane.

A Mississippi native, McBrayer played football at Samford University and held leadership positions within the Student Government Association. After graduation, McBrayer earned a second degree in Mortuary Science. He’s now the Managing Director of Ridout’s Valley Chapel in Homewood. McBrayer served two terms on the City Council, where he chaired the Special Issues and Public Safety Committees.

Unlike his current opponents, McBrayer does not want to create a City Manager position. Instead, he says he aims to focus on growing the city, supporting schools and a continued focus on public safety.

City Councilor Patrick McClusky has held his current position as District 3 City Councilor for 11 years. Born and raised in Homewood, McClusky and his wife are parents to three children. He went into the foodservice industry after graduating from UAB. McClusky is now the Director of Sales for an import food company. The City Councilor wants to reorganize Homewood’s leadership, making the mayor and city council part-time and adding a city manager to help improve efficiency. The city manager would be in charge of day-to-day business. McClusky aims to focus on infrastructure, specifically the stormwater system, as the city continues to grow. He is also interested in simplifying downtown zoning, which he calls confusing, plus, continuing to improve walkability.

First-time candidate Chris Lane is a Homewood resident running on a platform of communication, collaboration and commitment. Like McClusky, Lane wants to devote time and resources to a more cohesive zoning plan for Homewood. The Birmingham native is an alumnus of the University of Alabama and is the current owner and president of a produce distributor. He and his family, including four grandchildren, all live in the Birmingham area. Lane says he wants to ensure financial transparency within the Homewood government and creating more unity within the community. He also promises to protect and preserve small businesses.

Homewood voting locations are as follows:

Ward 1: Homewood Community Center

Ward 2: Homewood Senior Center

Ward 3: Edgewood Elementary School

Ward 4: Homewood Public Library

Ward 5: Shades Cahaba Elementary School

If you’re voting absentee, you can drop your ballot off at City Hall.

LATEST POSTS