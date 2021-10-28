WATCH: SPLC holds press conference as Alabama, Georgia look to pass new legislative lines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southern Poverty Law Center is holding a press conference Thursday to discuss the plans being made by both Alabama and Georgia to pass new maps that would change legislative lines.

Alabama lawmakers will begin a special legislative session Thursday to redraw district lines across the state. Georgia will have a special session beginning Nov. 3.

SPLC officials claim this will “break up and diminish the political power of communities of color.”

Speakers at the press conference will also discuss what the passing of two new pieces of federal legislation would mean for the country including the Freedom Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

