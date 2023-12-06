TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The campaign manager for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign joined CBS 42 ahead of Wednesday’s GOP presidential primary debate in Tuscaloosa.

James Uthmeier discussed what the DeSantis’ campaign strategy is heading into the debate. DeSantis is running second in the polls to Former President Donald Trump.

Four presidential hopefuls will take the stage in tonight’s debate at the Moody Music Hall at the University of Alabama. DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie will all partake in the debate. Trump qualified for the debate but choose not to participate.

NewsNation, which is owned by CBS 42 parent company Nexstar, will air the debate live beginning at 7 p.m. on all its platforms.