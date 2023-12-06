TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Retired Alabama Circuit Court Judge John England Jr. joined CBS 42 Wednesday to provide perspective on what it means for Alabama to host a GOP presidential primary debate.

England, who served on the Alabama Supreme Court, was reelected to the circuit court several times as a Democrat in Tuscaloosa County.

Four presidential hopefuls will take the stage in Wednesday’s debate at the Moody Music Hall at the University of Alabama. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie will all partake in the debate. Former President Donald Trump qualified for the debate but chose not to participate.

NewsNation, which is owned by CBS 42 parent company Nexstar, will air the debate live beginning at 7 p.m. on all its platforms.