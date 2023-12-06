TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama Republican state Rep. Paul DeMarco joined CBS 42 ahead of Wednesday’s GOP presidential primary debate in Tuscaloosa.

Four presidential hopefuls will take the stage in Wednesday’s debate at the Moody Music Hall at the University of Alabama. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie will all partake in the debate. Former President Donald Trump qualified for the debate but chose not to participate.

NewsNation, which is owned by CBS 42 parent company Nexstar, will air the debate live beginning at 7 p.m. on all its platforms.