BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) will continue her “Congress in Your Community” tour Monday.

According to Sewell’s office, she will host town halls for her constituents in Tuscaloosa and Hale counties. Sewell is expected to announce major funding she secured for Stillman College and Hale County.

Sewell will hold her Tuscaloosa County Town Hall in the Stinson Math & Science Auditorium at Stillman College at 10:30 a.m. She will be joined by Stillman College President Yolanda Page, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Tuscaloosa city councilors, Northport Mayor John Hinton, Northport city councilors and Tuscaloosa County commissioners.

After her stop her in Tuscaloosa County, Sewell will make her way south for the Hale County Town Hall at Greensboro City Hall, which will start at 1:30 p.m. Greensboro Mayor Johnnie Washington, Hale County commissioners, Hale County Probate Judge Arthur Crawford, Akron Mayor Jonathan Rossell, the Akron City Council, an Alabama Emergency Management Agency representative and Hale County Emergency Management Agency Director Russell Weeden will be in attendance.

Every year, Sewell holds town halls in the 14 counties that constitute her congressional district.