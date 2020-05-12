Tuberville tells Sessions to apologize to Trump for ‘lying’ about AG appointment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Auburn head coach and U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville has called out former Sen. Jeff Sessions after Sessions said he never “begged” President Donald Trump for the U.S. Attorney General position.

Sessions made those remarks after President Trump appeared on Fox & Friends last Friday and laid into Sessions regarding the former AG’s recusal in the Russian Investigation.

Sessions denied he did anything wrong and insisted he was doing it to help the president. The president also made note to say that Sessions had begged him multiple times for the job of U.S. Attorney General.

Tuberville’s campaign released a statement Tuesday saying how he can’t believe Sessions would call President Trump a liar by saying he never begged for the position.

“It is bad enough that Jeff Sessions turned tail and ran when Donald Trump needed him during the Russia collusion hoax, so publicly accusing the president of being a liar just adds insult to injury,” Tuberville Campaign Manager Paul Shashy said. “President Trump already has enough on his plate dealing with Coronavirus and reopening the economy, so he shouldn’t have to deal with a guy he fired questioning his integrity. Jeff Sessions owes the president a very public and humble apology.”

Sessions has yet to respond to Tuberville’s claim.

Tuberville and Sessions square off in a runoff election for the Republican nomination and a chance to run against Sen. Doug Jones for one of Alabama’s Senate seats. The runoff election is set for July 14.

