BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Senator Tommy Tuberville doubled down on his comments concerning white nationalists during a CNN segment Monday night.

In the interview, CNN Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins said she wanted to give him a chance to clarify comments he had made earlier this year. CNN then played clips from a May interview with WBHM where Tuberville said he calls white nationalists Americans.

“First of all, I’m totally against any type of racism,” Tuberville said after the clip.

He said that during his first night on the floor, Democratic senators – namely Chuck Schumer – were calling people racists and white nationalists. Tuberville repeatedly called the term white nationalist “identity politics” throughout the interview.

“(It’s) just a cover word for the Democrats now where they can use it to try to make people mad across the country,” Tuberville said. “I’m for … whoever wants to be in the military to fight for this country.”

Collins then asked Tuberville to clarify if that included white nationalists.

“If people think that a white nationalist is a racist, I agree with that,” Tuberville said.

However, when later provided a definition by Collins, Tuberville refused to concede that a white nationalist is, by definition, a racist.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a white nationalist is “one of a group of militant white people who espouse white supremacy and advocate enforced racial segregation.”

Collins reiterated this in the interview, saying that a white nationalist is someone who believes that the white race is superior to other races.

“Well, that’s some people’s opinion,” Tuberville said. “My opinion of a white nationalist – if somebody wants to call them a white nationalist – to me, is an American.”

However, Tuberville added that if racism is one of the beliefs of a white nationalist, then he is against it.

“A white nationalist is racist, senator,” Collins replied.

Tuberville’s response was: “That’s your opinion.”