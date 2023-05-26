BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took to Twitter to respond to Senator Tommy Tuberville’s recent remarks on inner city educators.

“Stop dog whistling,” Woodfin said in a Twitter thread. “It’s beneath the office you hold.”

Woodfin went on to say that he “could not be more disappointed” by Tuberville’s latest comments, which included, “I don’t know whether they can read and write,” and, “I don’t know how they got degrees,” when referring to inner city teachers.

“The hard working, committed teachers in our community – including my mom and step mom – give all of themselves to our students, and often serve as more than just educators,” Woodfin said. “They are friends, cheerleaders and, frankly, they are family.”

Woodfin acknowledged that Birmingham has its challenges, but that the city is “working furiously to solve them.” Teachers, Woodfin said, are the “forefront” of the city’s efforts.

“They deserve praise and support – not ridicule – from all of us – including an elected official who previously made millions off the backs of the black students our teachers have produced,” Woodfin said.

As of yet, Tuberville and his team have not responded to Woodfin’s comments.