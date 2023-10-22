BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the conflict continues between Israel and Palestine, U.S. senators from both sides of the aisle are now in the Middle East in a show of support to Israel.

Senator Katie Britt posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday saying she’ll be in the Middle East with a group of senators led by Lindsey Graham hoping to help find a solution for long-term sustainable peace in the area.

“This trip signifies our continued, unequivocal and resounding support for Israel and her right to defend herself against the barbaric attacks on innocent children, women and men by Hamas terrorists,” Britt said in her video.

CBS 42 political analyst Steve Flowers said it’s an honor for Britt to be on this trip to the middle east.

“It makes us look like a leadership state,” Flowers said. “It shows we have a positive, young female U.S. senator who is well spoken. who works across party lines, who is just well respected.”

Flowers said this trip will signify to other nations that the U.S. is backing Israel and will come to their aid.

“This support of Israel crosses Democratic and Republican ranks,” Flowers said. “Israel is our closest ally, so when you pick on them, you pick on us. That’s what Katie’s doing, what the senate entourage is doing, they’re telling the Israelis ‘We’re with you.’”

Britt asks for prayers for the senate team traveling as well as for Israel.