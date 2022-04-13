BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The votes are in as people in various Jefferson County cities cast their ballots at the polls Tuesday on tax renewals benefitting schools.

In Gardendale, a property tax renewal passed overwhelmingly with 678 voting yes and 295 voting no. City leaders said the tax has been in place for years. It generates $2 million each year for four schools in the city. The Jefferson County Superintendent sent a statement to CBS 42 about the results of the vote.

“We are extremely grateful to the citizens of Gardendale for once again reaffirming their commitment to education. I appreciate everyone who came out and voted for our students. These funds will be a vital part of properly funding the schools in Gardendale for years to come. The future is bright, and we’re just getting started!” – Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin

Voters in Trussville also approved a school tax renewal in that city. It passed with 1,688 yes votes and 292 no votes. School leaders said the tax in Trussville has been in place for 30 years. It generates $4 million annually for programs that are not funded by the state. Those programs include band, athletics and other extracurricular activities.