BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell on Wednesday celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

According to Sewell’s office, the investments in the Inflation Reduction Act have lowered costs for Alabamians while creating new jobs, combating climate change, advancing environmental justice and reducing the deficit.

“One year ago, President Biden signed into law a historic piece of legislation that is bringing down costs for Alabama families, growing the middle class with new clean energy and manufacturing jobs, and making the largest investment to fight climate change in our nation’s history,” Sewell said in a release. “I was proud to be the only member of the Alabama delegation to vote in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act, and I’m even prouder today as it continues to deliver for our families, our communities, and our planet.

“We’re already seeing the investments from the Inflation Reduction Act lay the foundation for decades of economic growth and cost savings, and soon our provisions to cap prescription drug costs will provide even more breathing room for Alabama families.”