Rep. Mo Brooks blames Capitol attack on ‘fascist ANTIFA,’ says need to ‘fight for honest & accurate elections’

Rep. Mo Brooks, who represents the 5th Congressional District in Alabama, asked his Twitter followers Thursday morning to not “rush to judgment” about those who stormed the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Brooks said he’s received information that the problems were caused by “ANTIFA,” using “clever mob control tactics.”

News photos show the crowd that gathered outside then breached the Capitol Wednesday included many carrying or wearing Trump flags, sporting the well-known red ‘Make America Great Again’ hats, and wearing other clothing with Trump’s name on them. The massing crowd had been encouraged by the President Wednesday morning to go to the Capitol.

“After this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you,” Trump told the crowd. “We’re going to walk down. We’re going to walk down any one you want, but I think right here. We’re going walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators, and congressmen and women. We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

Later, in a video message urging the crowd to leave the capitol, the President seemed to acknowledge the crowd was filled with his supporters.

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people,” he said. “We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens, you’ve seen the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace.”

But Brooks, a former Madison County District Attorney and county commissioner, blamed Trump’s opponents.

The series of tweets by Brooks goes on to say “evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated” the attack with “clever mob control tactics.” The evidence he presented including warnings from fellow congressmen about a growing ANTIFA threat, saying he should sleep at the Capitol for his safety. Brooks said in his tweets that he has slept on his office floor for four straight nights.

1. A Congressman warned me on MONDAY of a growing ANTIFA threat & advised that I sleep in my office rather than leaving Capitol complex & sleeping in my condo. I heeded that advice & have slept on office floor for 4 straight nights. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

4. Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters.



Again, time will reveal truth. Don’t rush to judgment. Don’t be fooled by #FakeNewsMedia whose political judgment drives their reporting.



My view: fully prosecute all! — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

He closes that thread of tweets by saying “time will reveal the truth. Don’t rush to judgment. Don’t be fooled by #FakeNewsMedia whose political judgement drives their reporting. My view: fully prosecute all!”

A short time later, Brooks posted another thread on Twitter that included a partial statement he had reportedly just sent to a media person. In that statement he talked about what happens when “citizens of a Republic lose faith”

He said he doesn’t want to force people into three bad options of fleeing, submitting or fighting back with violence. So he says that’s why “we must fight for honest and accurate elections.”

(2/2) 3 bad options:



1. Flee (emigrate).



2. Submit.



3. Fight back with violence.



THAT is why we must fight for honest & accurate elections.



We don’t ever want citizens in America feeling they have been forced into the aforesaid box, with 3 bad options.” — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

The FBI issued a public statement Thursday morning asking for help in identifying people involved in violent activity at the Capitol Building Wednesday.

“The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C. The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

“Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to possible violations of federal law committed. Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity.

“You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

“If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov.”