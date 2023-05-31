BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Representative Fred Plump Jr. has formally resigned from his position in the Alabama House following allegations that surfaced last week.

Plump, 76, officially resigned Thursday when he submitted his letter of resignation to the Clerk of the House Clay Redden. His name was removed from the voting board Wednesday.

Plump was charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice. His resignation was a part of a plea agreement. From March 2019 through April 2023, Plump allegedly conspired with others to defraud and obtain money from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund.

According to the charging document, a member of the House allocated approximately $500,000 between 2018 and 2022. The legislator then directed around $400,000 of those funds to Piper Davis Youth Baseball League, where Plump served as executive director.