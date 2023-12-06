TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Alabama Democrats are sounding off about Wednesday night’s Republican presidential primary debate at the University of Alabama.

Biden-Harris 2024 Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks, former Alabama U.S. Sen. Doug Jones and Alabama state Rep. Barbara Drummond participated in a press conference ahead of the fourth Republican presidential primary debate.

Fulks didn’t pull any punches and called out former President Donald Trump about many issues, including gun violence, abortion, the economy and healthcare.

“Donald Trump has been hell bent on banning abortion nationwide and running advertising about banning abortion and bragging about being the one to kill Roe,” Fulks said. “And he is encouraging concealed weapon carrying as American children are continuing to get gunned down across the nation and ripping health care away from millions of Americans.”

Jones also threw a few punches at Trump and the debate candidates.

“Chris Christie and some other folks may challenge him because he’s been indicted and has 91 serious criminal charges facing him,” Jones said. “But overall, these previous debates have been an adoption of that far-right MAGA agenda that’s not good for working families and is not good for national security and not good for democracy.”

The Biden-Harris team is hoping their message will encourage voters to keep President Joe Biden in office for one more term in Washington.