MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A bill pre-filed for Alabama’s upcoming legislative session could make it easier for convicted felons to regain their voting rights.

Under current law, a person who has lost their right to vote based upon a past criminal conviction may apply to the Board of Pardons and Paroles for a Certificate of Eligibility to Register to Vote under certain circumstances, including payment of all fines, court costs, fees, and victim restitution as ordered by the sentencing court and completion of probation or parole and release from compliance by the court or Board of Pardons and Paroles.

If signed into law, SB 21, pre-filed by Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison (D-Birmingham), would eliminate the application and certificate requirement and leave it up to the Board of Pardons and Paroles to determine whether or not the person may have their right to vote restored.

The bill would allow an indigent person to have their right to vote restored if they have paid all fines and restitution and are in compliance with an approved payment plan for the payment of court costs and fees or an approved community service plan to offset the payment of court costs and fees.

Under current state law and Coleman-Madison’s bill, people convicted of certain crimes would not be able to have their right to vote restored.

You can read the full pre-filed bill by clicking here.

The 2023 Alabama Regular Legislative Session begins on Tuesday, March 7.