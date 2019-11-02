New Alabama Democratic Party chair elected after infighting

Alabama Representative Chris England, House Judiciary Committee member, looks on as Jack Sharman, House Judiciary Committee special council, while he speaks to the Alabama House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on Gov. Robert Bentley’s impeachment Monday, April 10, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama lawmakers began impeachment hearings for Bentley as they consider whether to try ousting the governor over accusations he used state resources to hide a relationship with a top aide. (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, Pool)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — An Alabama state representative has been elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, after months of in-house bickering about the party’s leadership.

But the election may not settle the ongoing battle between two factions of the party over governance and leadership, as the previously elected chair said she would not step down.

Rep. Christopher England, of Tuscaloosa, was elected Saturday. England announced his candidacy earlier this week on social media.

My name is Chris England and I am running for Chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. I announced my intention to run Sunday night, but the decision was not made lightly. The past few months of contemplation,… https://t.co/kreN0DOP3E — Chris England (@RepEngland70) October 31, 2019

England got 104 of 171 ballots cast at the meeting of the State Democratic Executive Committee. England was elected over two other nominees, Will Boyd, who was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor last year, and Tabitha Isner, the nominee for Congress in the 2nd District last year.

The vote came after the approximately 175 members of the SDEC, the party’s governing body, voted 172 to 0 to remove Chair Nancy Worley and Vice-Chair Randy Kelley.

England called it a new day in the Alabama Democratic Party.

“What you are going to see in the future is a party that fundraisers and party that messages and that can tweet and Facebook,” England said.

Sen.Doug Jones (D-AL) was one of many who pushed for new leadership, you could see him at times cheering during the meeting.

“This is not just about my election in 2020, it’s about every down-ballot race. It’s about 2022 and 2024 and 2026,” Jones said. “What happened now is people are looking forward and not backward and in the past.”

In a statement after the vote, Worley said she was reelected in 2018 and she intends to continue leading the party