New Alabama Democratic Party chair elected after infighting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — An Alabama state representative has been elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, after months of in-house bickering about the party’s leadership.
But the election may not settle the ongoing battle between two factions of the party over governance and leadership, as the previously elected chair said she would not step down.
Rep. Christopher England, of Tuscaloosa, was elected Saturday. England announced his candidacy earlier this week on social media.
England got 104 of 171 ballots cast at the meeting of the State Democratic Executive Committee. England was elected over two other nominees, Will Boyd, who was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor last year, and Tabitha Isner, the nominee for Congress in the 2nd District last year.
The vote came after the approximately 175 members of the SDEC, the party’s governing body, voted 172 to 0 to remove Chair Nancy Worley and Vice-Chair Randy Kelley.
England called it a new day in the Alabama Democratic Party.
“What you are going to see in the future is a party that fundraisers and party that messages and that can tweet and Facebook,” England said.
Sen.Doug Jones (D-AL) was one of many who pushed for new leadership, you could see him at times cheering during the meeting.
“This is not just about my election in 2020, it’s about every down-ballot race. It’s about 2022 and 2024 and 2026,” Jones said. “What happened now is people are looking forward and not backward and in the past.”
In a statement after the vote, Worley said she was reelected in 2018 and she intends to continue leading the party