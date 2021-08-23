Mo Brooks, booed at Trump rally, reverses course on Twitter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rep. Mo Brooks is reversing course on Twitter after he was booed at a Trump rally in Cullman Saturday over comments about the 2020 election.

“There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud and election theft in 2020,” Brooks said at the Cullman event on Saturday. “Beat them in 2022. Beat them in 2024,” he said, telling attendees to “put that behind you.” Brooks’ comments were met by boos and jeers from the crowd.

It did not, however, take long for Brooks to backpedal his statements.

Even in his comments at the rally, Brooks seemed to change course after being booed.

“All right, well, look back at it,” Brooks said. “But go forward and take advantage of it.”

Later in the day, Brooks took to Twitter to reiterate that his stance on the 2020 election was in line with the crowd at Cullman’s Trump rally. Brooks is running for US Senate and has been endorsed by Trump.

“Let me be clear, the 2020 election was fraught with voter fraud & election theft on a massive scale,” he posted on the social media site. “If only legal votes cast by eligible American citizens were counted, Trump won the election. I support audits of state 2020 election results, & I eagerly await their findings.”

There was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, according to Trump’s former Attorney General William Barr.