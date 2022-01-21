Mississippi Senate passes bill to ban critical race theory

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Senate passed legislation that would prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 public schools and in the state’s public universities and community colleges. SB 2113 was principally authored by Sen. Michael McLendon (R, D-1).

Several state senators walked out of the chamber.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that examines how racism has shaped public policy and institutions such as the legal system, and how those have perpetuated the dominance of white people in society.

House Speaker Philip Gunn and Gov. Tate Reeves have both said they would ban the theory from being taught in schools. Supporters of critical race theory said it’s a misunderstanding of the academic framework, which examines the role racism plays in systems like health care, education and housing.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have maintained that critical race theory is not taught at the K-12 level.

Mississippi Today and the Associated Press contributed to this report.