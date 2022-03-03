BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The USFL announced partnerships with several states over sports betting but right now that does not include Alabama, the home of the new professional team. This as Alabama lawmakers introduce new gambling legislation in the statehouse.

In just over a month the USFL will kick off at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. That opens the door for sports betting and other revenue opportunities but as we all know, betting is illegal in the state of Alabama. Now, some state lawmakers say it’s time to make a change.

“It’s time Alabama got in the game,” said Senator Greg Albritton.

Thursday, the United States Football League authorized sports betting in 15 states.

“We’re feeding others states instead of feeding ourselves,” said Representative John Rogers.

But, Alabama, the host state for the league is not on the list.

“We’re losing a lot of money,” said Rogers.

Representative John Rogers filed a sports betting bill last session that failed. He said Alabama is missing out on millions.

“Why should we let other states make money off of Birmingham, Alabama instead of making money ourselves in the state of Alabama,” said Rogers.

Meanwhile lawmakers are discussing the matter, once again. Two bill were introduced Thursday. Bill sponsor Senator Greg Albritton said the time is now.

“These two bills provide for a gaming commission, a strong gaming commission, that will regulate, control, cap and tax all of the entities that are out there. Existing, we will be able to set this up so that those that are existing will be able to be taxed right away,” said Albritton.

Rogers agrees. He said the start of the USFL is a great time to make the change.

“They bet across state lines, they bet on tv. I mean it’s happening anyway so why no capitalize and use that money in the state of Alabama,” said Rogers.

We have reached the halfway point of the legislative session. Legislatures have about two months left to make a decision before the session ends on April 25th. Kickoff for the Birmingham Stallions is set for April 16th.